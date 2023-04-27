Wexford charity's protest moves to Council HQ as homeless families face relocation to other towns and counties

Having camped out overnight at Wexford Women’s Refuge in protest at three women and five children being asked to leave by management there, housing advocacy group Wexford People Helping People (WPHP) have today (Thursday) moved their picket to the headquarters of Wexford County Council.

It was accepted by WPHP that the women had outstayed their agreed period at Wexford Women’s Refuge, but they condemned the inability of Wexford County Council to provide emergency accommodation for the women and their children within Wexford town, where the kids have settled and are attending school.

While one of the women accepted emergency accommodation in a different town, two refused to leave the women's refuge. One was reportedly offered alternative accommodation within Co Wexford, while the other was offered a B&B in Co Kildare – one which was subsequently rejected.

For their part, the board of Wexford Women’s Refuge had expressed their disappointment with the WPHP protest near their premises and stated that the refuge “is not a homeless service” and that they desperately needed the space, which had been occupied by these families for months, for others fleeing potentially life-threatening instances of domestic violence.

There was a large degree of public sympathy and support for this point of view, however, there was also anger that the local authority is seemingly incapable of providing emergency accommodation in Wexford town.

This has been the case since a fire at The Foggy Dew B&B on South Main Street brought to an end an arrangement for emergency accommodation there and since then, council officials have stated on several occasions that they are struggling to find any private operators willing to step into the void, despite having sought expressions of interest on several occasions.

It perhaps serves to highlight a systemic problem with a reliance on private B&B owners to provide desperately needed emergency accommodation in the first place.

Accepting that it made for an uncomfortable and potentially frightening atmosphere for new clients arriving at Wexford Women’s Refuge, WPHP agreed to move their protest to Wexford County Council headquarters, although they stated that they remained “disheartened that the refuge were unwilling to put a stay on these evictions”.

"We did not see it as unreasonable to ask for some leniency for those facing further displacement,” WPHP founder Claire Malone said. “We have always had a phenomenal working relationship with the previous management of the refuge and something like this would not have been refused in the past - we had hoped that this relationship could have been sustained.

"Our position is that these issues are the result of government failure. It is important that we can cooperate in unity as smaller agencies to work against the unjust system in place that is what we had hoped to achieve

“The only reason the Refuge was picketed was because there was no leniency granted during a conversation with the representative yesterday and no resolution was reached during that conversation. We had tried to discuss a compromise first.

"The women did have sufficient notice but they only came to us in pure desperation in the final hour. We had not had the same amount of time to work on a resolution. We had 15 minutes notice to arrive at the Refuge to support. When we arrived the women were already loading their belongings into a van outside.”

In an open letter to Wexford County Council, WPHP asked for time to source alternative accommodation for the women and children involved.

"One of the cases is facing reallocation back to a different county,” the letter said. “Her child has additional needs and requires ongoing support. He has flourished in school here for 6 months now and is making great progress with the support of the school

“The other lady was resituated from another town to Wexford with her two children. One of the children has autism and struggles significantly adjusting to changes in their life. He is in school here eight months now and is settled. To move him would be a major setback in his progress.

“We will and are doing everything we can to actively to seek rented accommodation for these families but we are asking for support to maintain the children where they are.”

Speaking from the lobby of Wexford County Council where the protest is ongoing, Ms Malone said that WPHP had been asked to leave by security. Aware that An Garda Síochána may have been called, she said she was determined to stand her ground and continue the protest until such time as these women are provided with accommodation in Wexford town where their children are being schooled.