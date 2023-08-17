Wexford CBS grad – photos show all the style from a memorable night for students

Wexford Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Wexford & District Enniscorthy New Ross Gorey Home > Regionals > Wexford > Wexford & District Wexford CBS grad – photos show all the style from a memorable night for studentsGer Hore’s photos capture the glamour of the occasion Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Corey White and Carys Jones.Wexford PeopleToday at 16:04Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Corey White and Carys Jones.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Darby Purcell and Caitlin Garnett.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Back: Jack Shiggins, Joey Lennon-Howlin, Leon Duggan, Maciek Sawic and Samuel Day. Middle: Darragh Corish and Michael Day. Front: Negan, Sam Kelly and Matthew Day Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Oisin Meyler and Abi Murphy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Fionn O'Callaghan and Eimear Halpin.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Tadhg Duffin and Chloe Nolan.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Darragh Kelly and Abby Murphy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Darragh Corish and Jessie Byrne.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Daniel Foley and Aoife Walsh.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Luke Maguire and Rebecca Sinnott.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Rebecka Nagel and Alex Gregg.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Killian Whelan and Amy O'Connor.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Noah Whelan and Aoife Cullen.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Jack Kennedy and Becky O'Reilly.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Elosie Silva and Liam Donohoe.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Callum McCleane and Andrea O'Keefe.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Eoin Monaghan and Karolina Newak.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Colette Mythen and Evan Murphy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were John O'Keeffe and Sara Quirke.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Tristan Scallan and Amy Barron.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Alex Currid and Dara Newport.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Zoe Zannakie and Sam Moore.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Amy Purdy and Eoin McMahon.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Ellie O'Gorman and Thomas Donovan.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Kyle Whelan and Hazel O'Keeffe.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Chloe Murphy and Aaron Cooney-Morris.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Catherine O'Sullivan and Kaylem Codd.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Dean Glynn and Ava Meade.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Issac Allen and Pauline Palubiak.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Katie Kearns and Sean Denton.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Aishling Shipse and Danny McEvoy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Jessie Byrne and Reece Leonard.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Lily O'Gorman and Mick O'Keeffe.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Keara Roche and Bobby Doyle.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Sam Hoffheinz and Lily O'Gorman.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Hope Ryan and Brian Kelly.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Imogen Deas and Darragh Maloney.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Andrew Moran and Ellieanna O'Grady.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Lily-May Doheny and Ethan Carberry.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Cian Doyle and Mary Hammell.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Paddy O'Leary and Ellie O'Mahony.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Jesse Dempsey and Katie Mann.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Rory Flannagan and Ciara Moore.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Cora Hackett and Conor Dempsey.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Leah Cassidy and Dean Hillis.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Cian Roche and Luke Murphy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Henry Quirke and Caragh Whelan.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Michael Day and Leon Duggan.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Ben English and Emma Barry.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Ellie Whelan and Stephen McDonnell.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were John O'Connor and Dáire Hurley.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Layla Fenlon and Sam Norval.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Luke Cullen and Leah Murphy.Enjoying themselves at the CBS Graduation Ball in the Riverbank House Hotel on Thursday evening were Enda Morgan and Molly Benson. More Wexford NewsMoreOpinionFr Michael Commane: Our bodies are dodgy pieces of hardwareTwo weeks ago in this column I wrote about my encounter with a pregnant woman begging at the Luas stop at Heuston Station. To my shame I gave the woman nothing. North AmericaMarch trial date proposed for Donald TrumpCommercial PropertyEU says Irish Government’s housing target too low NewsIrish scientists on a mission to make Mars fit for farmingCelebrity NewsUniversity remembers ‘down-to-earth’ former chancellor Sir Michael ParkinsonNewsRemembering the late, great Cork soprano Cara O’SullivanDrogheda & SouthSee inside the palatial Louth house on the market for €1,000,000Irish BusinessAccel-KKR making €60m investment in Irish software firm OcucoVideosEaster Rising 1916Dublin NewsBodyguard star reveals he’s already booked into his favourite Dublin barHealth & Wellbeing‘You think it’s going to be a money making machine’: The reality of ‘side hustle’ cultureShow more