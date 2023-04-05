Wexford CBS Careers night helps students with those first tentative steps onto a career path

Students getting advice on a career in An Garda Síochána at the Wexford CBS Careers Night.

It can be a daunting decision for teenagers to make deciding what path to take as the come to the end of their schooldays. In a bid to help with this and provide some practical guidance and support, Wexford CBS Past Pupil’s Association (PPA) and the guidance department at the school hosted the school’s inaugural in-person careers fair for all TY, 5th and 6th year students.

The students got a unique opportunity to meet with over 50 professionals from a wide range of careers, and speak to them about their career choice, their journey to get to their current position and what the profession is really like.

Also, in attendance on the night were representatives from over 30 colleges, colleges of further education, apprenticeships, organisations and local services.

The wide variety of career options on show provided a prompt for many students to explore paths they may not have previously considered.

On the night, it seemed like students are now drawn to careers like engineering, software engineering, graphic design, business, accounting, apprenticeships and teaching.

The Guidance Department and the PPA would like to thank all of those that volunteered and made it the huge success that it was. It would not have been possible without the participants and the school look forward to making it bigger and better next year.