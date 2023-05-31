Wexford carers say Government ministers have no idea of their situation – ‘let them wipe someone’s backside, pick them off the floor’

The 12-week closure of St Aidan’s in Gorey has left just one remaining respite centre for people with disabilities in the entire county. And family members who care for their loved ones say this latest setback places even more pressure on them, leaves them searching for support where none exists. Jason Carroll is the Support Manager at the Wexford branch of Family Carers Ireland and he paints a bleak picture for those who dedicate their lives to looking after their husbands, wives, sons, and daughters.

“This is an issue everywhere in the country but Wexford is being hit particularly hard because there’s only two services for disability, St Aidan’s in Gorey and Ard Aoibheann in Wexford town, and one of them is gone for 12 weeks. So, where do people go?” he asks. “They need this respite, it isn’t a holiday when you get someone in for respite, it’s a chance to get some sleep, to recharge the batteries.”

According to Jason the problem is with staffing, with an industry which has long-since undervalued the work of its most dedicated members and is now suffering the consequences.

“The HSE outsource to Home Instead, Blue Bird, but there seems to be no real cohesion in getting people into those jobs, even St Aidan’s themselves were having a recruitment drive in the Riverside and hardly anyone was turning up,” he says. “Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte has told the HSE to use agencies, but it has come back and told her we can’t use any more agencies because we can’t source the people; there’s just a dearth of qualified carers to work in these more demanding roles."

Under the FCI budget Jason can allocate a grand total of 23 respite hours per week to help families across Wexford, hours which he must divide between a group of people who need every single second they can get. Some of those people meet at the FCI premises at Henrietta St once a month to share stories, seek solace, and learn about the services available to them.

Deirdre Barker’s husband has dementia and now resides in a nursing home at no little cost. And she says the current government has no concept of what the average day in the life of a family carer consists of, and no desire to ease the burden on those left to fend for themselves.

“This government does not have the will to look after people who are disabled or suffering from dementia, or to look after their carers. They don’t have the will. That’s the reality,” she says. “They’re underfunding every department which provides any help to anybody. I don’t want to mince my words, anybody who’s got any needs in this country has been hopelessly let down by a couldn’t care less government that have been in power for too long, they’ve got a huge surplus right now and they’re discussing giving tax breaks to win votes. It’s not acceptable.”

Underlining how long she and others must wait for appointments with specialists, Deirdre explains how she recently received a letter informing her husband he had been given a date to see a geriatric consultant in a Waterford hospital. She had first applied for that appointment in 2017 and her husband is no longer in a condition to attend.

And she suggests one way for those in Dáil Éireann to gain a greater understanding of the life of a carer.

“I’d like to see one of these government ministers spend an hour doing a care job and then they’d know what they’re dealing with, let them wipe somebody’s backside, let them pick them off the floor, let them feed them, do it for an hour and you’ll change your attitude.”

Betty Power has spent the past 39 years looking after her son, spent his entire lifetime catering for his every need. She knows more than most the importance of providing that respite for carers.

“My son is 39 this year and he’s physically and mentally disabled, wheelchair-bound, high support, everything has to be done for him, hoisted, the whole lot. What we’re really looking for is more respite and residential care; but there is none, there’s none in Wexford. There’s no-one listening to us. My son gets about four weeks in the year, which is brilliant, but it’s been a hard slog, it was a real slog to get that.”

Both Betty and Deirdre have been offering guidance to someone who has only recently begun attending the FCI centre, a man whose wife’s diagnosis has left him searching for answers wherever he can find them.

“This place has been a huge help in preparing me for what’s ahead,” says Shay Guinan. “This morning we went around the table and you’re learning about other people’s experience, and I must say, people didn’t hold back, with their terrors, their nightmares, and I think that’s the best way. I’m caring for my wife who has dementia, it’s relatively new, she was fully diagnosed about a year-and-a-half ago but it’s been coming, sometimes you can be too close to it to see what’s happening, and now you’re saying ‘how in the name of god did I miss that?’”

Shay has quickly come to realise that he will find little in the way of support from central government.

“There’s no value on family carers anyway, you’re getting a paltry allowance for what you do, look at the amount of money they’re (the government) saving because you’re looking after your loved ones. That’s not accounted for.”

With nursing homes costing, on average, over €1,000 a week, there are financial issues right across the sector, as Jason attests to.

“I have a budget which allows me to provide 23 hours a week respite across the whole county, home respite, among everyone. That’s between up to ten families, when I first came in here the budget was the same but the costs have gone up so the hours are less, used to be able to help 15 families now it’s ten, and the only way someone new can get on that list is if someone passes away or goes into a nursing home.”