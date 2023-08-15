Wexford builder refused planning to demolish family home and construct 41 houses and apartments

Proposed development’s density deemed too low

An image of the proposed houses in the Park development.

A plan by a builder to demolish a family home on the outskirts of Wexford town to construct 41 houses and apartments on the site, has been turned down by Wexford County Council because the proposed density is too low.

Planners decided that the application by Richard Browne and his wife Angela Rochford for a residential development at Park, would “result in inadequate housing density that would give rise to an inefficient use of the land concerned and of the infrastructure supporting it.”

The couple submitted two separate concurrent planning applications for the proposed development of 19 houses and 22 apartments in two blocks, with 81 car parking spaces.

They applied for permission to demolish their existing family home to construct a residential complex including 1-2 bed apartments, 2-3 bed terraced houses and 4-bed detached units.

The site is located between two roundabouts and is within walking distance of Wexford town centre. It was proposed that the apartments would be incorporated in two buildings up to four-storey penthouse level with views over the Wexford estuary at each roundabout.

In refusing planning permission, Wexford County Council cited low density and also said the development, as proposed would create the potential for “an undesirable cul-de-sac development” and “potential for traffic conflict to occur between pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle users.”

Executive planners also said that having regard to a recommendation in the Natura Impact Statement submitted with the application, for the retention where possible of existing mature landscaping and wetlands, that a proposal to remove a large section of existing mature hedgerows and trees would be contrary to the County Development Plan.

The planning authority was also not satisfied that surface water generated by the development would be disposed of satisfactorily.

"The proposed development may result in a traffic hazard due to surface water collecting on and adjacent to the site along the road and may also exacerbate the potential for surface water ponding along the R730 Regional Road to the east of the site.”