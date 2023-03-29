Wexford Book Centre’s Amy Devereux is named national bookseller of the year

As a child Amy Devereux was an avid reader, was lucky enough to have family members ready and willing to share their love of books, to bring her to bookstores and libraries in pursuit of further pleasures. And now, as an adult, Amy is in the privileged position of being able to share that love with hundreds of others, to rate and recommend books for young children in her role as children's bookseller and book buyer at The Book Centre.

Freely admitting that she loves her job, Amy’s “passion and enthusiasm” for books has now been recognised on a national scale with the The O’Brien Press Bookseller of the Year Award. Presented annually in recognition of “outstanding achievement or an invaluable contribution to the book trade by an individual bookseller” the award came as a complete surprise to the Tagoat native.

"I had no clue, no idea, I knew a few people had put my name forward to be nominated, but it came as a big shock, it was a huge surprise, but a nice one obviously.”

Since joining The Book Centre almost 13 years ago, Amy has gained a reputation as someone keen to nurture the next generation of young readers across the county, and, by doing so, she says she is merely guiding others down a path she once trod herself.

“I was an avid reader myself as a child, my granny and my father would have had me reading from a young age, I was lucky really my dad would have brought me a bookstore or the library every week to pick out a new book and it would have grown from there, and it never stopped,” she says.

The award was judged by a four-panel jury who described Amy as thus: “Always warm and welcoming, she shares her vast knowledge and insight freely. She is at home wherever books are, whether on the shop floor talking to a single customer, running a busy event, buying books for the group or building interest in reading online. Her passion and enthusiasm are focused on nurturing the young readers of Wexford and beyond.”

This is a view shared by manager of The Book Centre, Charlotte El Moussati, "We’re super proud of her, it’s well deserved, her knowledge of children’s books is outstanding, she has people coming in here daily asking for her by name. She lives and breathes books, it’s her passion. It’s a huge achievement for the company too, 2010 was the last time someone from one of our stores won it.”

While thrilled to receive such a prestigious award, for Amy nothing can beat the excitement of inspiring another young reader to follow her footsteps.

“My favourite part of the job is putting a book in a child’s hand and almost setting off a spark like it did for me when I was their age, and then seeing them come back a few days later asking for the next book in the series, there’s a real sense of achievement when something like that happens,” she says.