Wexford ‘Bannow and Rathangan agricultural show 2023’ is set to attract huge crowds to Killag

The show is a family day out like no other, celebrating all that’s great about country life.

The committee endeavour to make sure that children are entertained with free events. Joe Daly, The Magician (RTE Jnr) will put on two magic shows at 11.30 am and 1.00pm. The local entertainers, Liam Sharkey and John O' Reilly & Co. will entertain children with musical games at 2 p.m. Craft Central, New Ross are on site all day for tattoos etc.

All these events take place in 'The Courtyard'. All u16's have free entry into the show. Bring your own picnic or taste some of the wonderful bites on offer from the trade stands. It promises to be a super day out for all the family. Adult tickets may be purchased online with a reduction. Early bird admission tickets are available online at a discounted rate. Check out the website.

People can also buy tickets on the day.

At 3 p.m. Wallaces of Wellingtonbridge will put on a fashion show, with some beautiful clothes on show at super prices. A fabulous array of colour and styles to suit all ages.

This year for the first time ever, when they have a spacious open air dance floor on site. Live music will be provided by the local T & N Danceband at 2.30 p.m. , followed by the talented Olivia Douglas at 4 p.m.

Anyone who wants a jive is invited to come enjoy the day. Tony Jeffers will provide music in the courtyard at 12.15 p.m.

In the Food Village, The Semi Final of the All Ireland Cooking Championship takes place with Junior and Senior cooks vying to get to the All Ireland. three will be cookery demonstrations with chef Adrian and Kieran Moran.

Carriage Driving starts at 2 p.m.

K9 Detect and Find are putting on an exhibition in the Dog Ring at 10 a.m. and in Ring 10 after the Vintage Parade

This year the Sheep Dog Trials is a competition with a maximum of 40 dogs accepted which starts at 10 a.m.

There is also an exhibition of sheep shearing.

This is a day out not to be missed, a fun day out for all the family is guaranteed.

The committee have left no stone unturned in their efforts to bring you a day out to remember.

They are continually working to promote and develop the show. The success of the show is testament to the huge volunteer work force who give of their time so freely to work on the day. "Our aim is to make this year's show bigger and more enjoyable than ever before as we showcase all that should be celebrated in our community.”

The usual show classes for horses, cattle, sheep and goats will take place, with competitions to suit young and old. There is a high standard of competition in these classes. The final of the Three-Year-Old All Ireland Championship takes place with horses qualifying from shows around the country. Show jumping starts at 10 a.m. and continues all day.

The jumping competitions all very well subscribed and provide great entertainment for the spectators. There will be a Dog Show and Sheep Dog Trials also. Entries for the Dog Show are taken on the day. There will be a vintage display with fine cars and tractors to view. Dressage classes start at 9 a.m. and Carriage Driving starts at 4.30 p.m.

There will be over 300 Trade Stands on site with something to suit everyone. Everyone gets the opportunity to mingle among the stands to see what is on offer. Agricultural stands, business stands, retail, food outlets will all be on site to cater for your needs The Bannow and Rathangan Show.

The Society are indebted to all its exhibitors, our sponsors and our volunteers, all who contribute to the success of the show. It has a fine tradition and is now firmly embedded in the calendar of the south east on the second Thursday in July each year. Long may this tradition continue.

Every effort is made to make this a wonderful day out for all the family.

For more details, check out the website www.bannowrathanganshow.com or check out the show on Facebook.