Wexford Arts Centre’s €28,000 funding will help it connect with those who matter most

Wexford Arts Centre will use funding received from the AIB Community Fund to continue to connect with local communities via a series of creative engagement programmes. The centre has received €28,000 from the fund which asks AIB customers, the wider public, and colleagues to nominate charities which connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

This funding will support delivery of creative activities for parents and toddlers in Little Artists, teenagers in the Creative Labs, adults with intellectual disabilities in the Arts Centre’s Vibes programmes, and young creators at art workshops.

Speaking about receipt of the award, Elizabeth Whyte, Executive Director said: “We are so happy to receive this donation, from the AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which will be vital for us to continue the services that we provide to our community especially for our Creative Community Engagement programme of workshops and events. During these challenging times, we need support now more than ever, and we have seen first-hand the difference this funding has had on local organisations who received support last year.

“The fact that the public nominated us makes it particularly special because it means that the work we are doing in the community is being recognised, and we are making a difference. I want to thank everyone who is involved in Wexford Arts Centre and a particular thank you to AIB for establishing this hugely beneficial fund.”

Speaking about the Fund, AIB Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Mary Whitelaw said: “Along with our core community partners and programmes the AIB Community €1 Million Fund enables us to further deepen our contribution to society. The nominations were made by our colleagues, customers and the public based on the causes and charities they connect with and that matter most to them. Our hope is that this funding will help make a real difference to the most vulnerable in our communities, and to those who are working tirelessly for their benefit.’’

Following the inaugural launch in 2022, the AIB Community €1 Million Fund has already donated to over 70 national and local charities including Dogs for the Disabled, Irish Cancer Society, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and Dyslexia Association of Ireland.