Wexford Arts Centre to serve as the town’s tourist office for the summer months

The new Tourist Information Centre in Wexford Art Centre with Sarah Jane Doyle and Bríd Beeler.

Wexford Arts Centre has become the new home of Fáilte Ireland’s seasonal Tourist Information Centre in Wexford for the summer months, while the vacant tourist office building at Crescent Quay is to be used as an organisational headquarters for Fleadh 2024.

Arts Centre director Elizabeth Whyte said the arrangement will allow visitors to access information on tourism and arts events in one convenient location.

Last year, Fáilte Ireland announced that the quayside Wexford tourist office, which was closed during Covid, would only re-open for the summer tourist season, from June to September, a reduction in service which was criticised by local councillors, who also expressed concern over the prominent building being left to fall into dilapidation.

A change has recently been made to that arrangement, with the tourist information service relocating from from the quay to the Arts Centre where it opened on June 1.

“The Arts Centre and Fáilte Ireland believe that this move will enhance the visitor experience to the Arts Centre and drive more footfall to both services", said Ms Whyte.

“The relocation represents a great opportunity to increase accessibility to tourists as the Arts Centre occupies a prime location in Wexford Town.

"The synergy between the arts and tourism sectors will also be strengthened, creating a more vibrant and engaging experience for visitors."

The vacant tourist information office is to be taken over by Wexford County Council to house the team responsible for organising and promoting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford in 2024.

Gary Breen, head of visitor engagement at Fáilte Ireland said: "We are thrilled to partner with Wexford Arts Centre and believe that this move will create a unique and engaging experience for visitors to Wexford town. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the new Tourist Information Centre and seeing the positive impact it will have on the local community.”

Following Covid, there was a negative from local councillors when Fáilte Ireland decided to re-open the town’s tourist office for only three months of the year, as they felt it wasn’t an adequate service for a year-round tourism destination like Wexford and there were calls for it to be operated on a full-time basis.