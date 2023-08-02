Wexford Aontú councillor to teach new SPHE curriculum despite party leader’s criticisms

Despite the criticisms of party leader Peadar Tóibín, councillor and SPHE teacher Jim Codd will teach changes to sex education curriculum

Having assessed the current curriculum for Social Personal and Health Education (SPHE) and Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) for the past five years, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment decided that it was in need of modernisation.

Under new proposals, they aim to further normalise lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other LGBTQ+ identities, relationships and families, rather than marginalising them in stand-alone lessons.

It’s not a move that everybody views as progressive. Among the most vocal critics is Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín who was one of the speakers at a large event in the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin in the past week, voicing opposition to the proposed SPHE curriculum.

Using terms such as “brainwashed”, he has also spoken out in the Dáil on the topic suggesting that the content of SPHE books for young students was “misleading and unscientific” and that, if concerned parents opted to take their children out of these classes, it would be “potentially exclusionary for thousands of children”.

Watching on from the sidelines, perhaps with a degree of unease, is party colleague and Wexford councillor Jim Codd. An SPHE and Religion teacher at Bridgetown College, he is one of those who will be charged with teaching the curriculum so maligned by his party leader come September.

So what is his view, then, on what is a very emotive subject?

"My view, as a republican, is that I’m delighted that we live in an era where everybody is welcome to live their own lives,” he said. “I fervently believe in equality and I remember the dark days of the not too distant past where gay people were bullied mercilessly and I’m horrified to think back.”

However, you get the sense that Cllr Codd believes that we’re heading into murky waters.

"I think we need to be sensitive and respectful to everybody as we go down this road,” he continued. “We’re told about teachers who can no longer use the term ‘mother’ or ‘father’ in the classroom as it’s regarded as exclusionary. Quite often in these scenarios, it’s the children themselves who will say that this is ridiculous. I’m all in favour of equal rights, but I do wonder where we’ll end up with all this.

“I mean, we’re at the stage where some young people have decided to identify as cats. It’s become a case of the emperor’s new clothes and nobody will call it out for what it is.”

All this is well and good, but as his party leader seemingly takes a moral stand on the curriculum, will he be doing similar when September rolls around and he is faced with a classroom full of youngsters once more?

“I will continue to teach my class in the respectful and appropriate manner that I always have,” he states, matter-of-factly.

It’s hard to gauge just how on-board Cllr Codd is with the stance of his party leader.

"I’m always cognisant of the views of parents and students. I don’t disagree with Peadar (Tóibín). I think parents need to have their voices heard on this.

"They need to be listened to and if they are concerned with parts of the curriculum, they should be entitled to say it. It’s as simple as that.

When asked if he had been contacted by many people voicing concerns over the revised teaching of gender and relationships, he said:

"I do get contact from people with concerns in relation to this type of thing, absolutely. I find the real push back comes from the young people themselves.

"All teenagers are naturally embarrassed talking about these things. They say ‘Mr Codd, do we have to do this?’ Several students have expressed to me that they are uncomfortable discussing these things.”

Regardless, Cllr Codd is reluctant to be seen as intolerant of those of different sexualities. Quite the opposite, he says, is true.

“In general, my attitude has always been the same on these things,” he says. “Live and let live. I’ve had numerous young people come out to me as gay and I’ve only ever offered support and kindness and they’d be there to back me up on that.”

However, he does suggest that not all minorities are treated with equal compassion.

"One minority that very little is done for in terms of our curriculum is Travellers,” he said. “I’ve taught a number of Traveller children over the years and I feel sorry that a minority we’ve shared the island with for so long are as yet unrepresented in our curriculum. But this minority (LGBTQ+) is very much centre-stage at the moment.”

As someone who works with young people on a daily basis, Cllr Codd says he has major concerns for the young people of today.

"Sadly children are being sexualised from a younger age,” he said. “They have access to phones and some of what they’re coming into contact is too much for a young mind to handle. There are young people exposed to graphic porn before they’ve even held a girl’s hand – that’s a major concern for me. We haven’t worked out as a society how to deal with it yet.”

Admirably, the Rosslare Municipal District councillor makes no attempt to shirk the questions and is happy to give his viewpoint on an issue that’s very publicly been taken on by his party leader. However, he says that for him there are far bigger concerns that he would have for his students.

“A much bigger issue for me is the amount of my former students who are finding it impossible to rent or buy a house,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with former students of mine who are now homeless. For me that’s a much more pressing concern.”