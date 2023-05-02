Wexford Aontú councillor blasts Sinn Féin over King Charles coronation attendance

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with Sinn Fein party Northern Leader Michelle O'Neill in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. — © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although many praised the diplomacy of Sinn Féin vice-president and Northern leader Michelle O’Neill in accepting an invitation to the coronation of King Charles III in London next weekend, there were also those who viewed her acceptance as a betrayal of Republican ideals.

The leader of the Aontú party Peadar Tóibín was quick to condemn Sinn Féin's attendance at the huge, elaborate event and these views were quickly backed up in Wexford by his party colleague, Cllr Jim Codd.

"Whatever happened to 'we serve neither King nor Kaiser’?,” Cllr Codd asked. “Republicans have no place at the coronation of Kings. It’s an antiquated and undemocratic system and this coronation will leave a gigantic tax bill to be party carried by the ordinary people of the six counties.

"This event will cost upwards of £100 million in pomp and ceremony to place a crown on the new King's head. It comes while 15,500 cases in the six counties sought help due to homelessness and 4,000 children are in emergency accommodation there.”

While he accepted there were those who felt that Ms O’Neill’s attendance was the extension of an olive branch and showed a willingness to move forward from the bitter divisions of the past, Cllr Codd feels republicans should be free to opt out of such events, while “wishing our neighbours all the best”.

"Are we gone so PC in this country that we can no longer say we are republicans? That we want no part in the coronation of kings? This is going to be a big military show of force too. There’ll be gun salutes from British warships and that type of thing. As an Irish republican, we have no place at the coronation of kings.

"I'm all for moving forward and diplomacy, but there should be no shame attached to being republican and saying that we want no part in celebrating a system of monarchy. Best of luck to our neighbours if that’s what they want to celebrate, but all I can say is it’s a sad day when Irish republicans attend the coronation of a king.”

With a hint of that resentment of the past, Cllr Codd added:

"Also, let's not forget that this man (King Charles) was the Colonel in Chief of the parachute regiment who shot 26 unarmed civilians on the streets of Derry in 1972. I wouldn’t like to attend or support any military show of power for that man.”

However, from a Sinn Féin perspective, Wexford councillor Tom Forde was supportive of Ms O’Neill’s decision to attend the ceremony, pointing out that our own head of state, President Michael D Higgins, will also be in attendance in London.

"I completely understand Michelle O’Neill’s decision to attend,” Cllr Forde said. “She’s in a position where she's First Minister elect. Her job is to represent all of the people of that region, including those of different backgrounds to her own.

“I respect her decision to attend the coronation. I don't believe in monarchies myself and I would love to see them abolished. We have a long and troubled history with British state forces and the British royal family obviously has close ties to them.

"It is a difficult thing for a lot of people to take, but ultimately I think it’s important for Michelle O’Neill to represent everybody and extend that hand of friendship. Just because she's attending doesn’t mean she’s in favour of systems of monarchy and I don’t think anybody could question her republican credentials or integrity.”