Wexford animator collaborates with Tenacious D for viral YouTube hit ‘Video Games’

A Wexford animator and cartoonist has collaborated with Hollywood legend Jack Black on a new music video which celebrates the Tenacious D singer’s love of all things video games. Chris O’Neill, aka OneyNG, storyboarded the music video and created the character designs (along with Adam Paloian) for the Tenacious D song Video Games which has already been viewed 1.4 million times in the first 24 hours since it was uploaded on Thursday and is currently the number one tending video on the platform.

Tenacious D - Video Games (Official Video)

Chris is no stranger to the limelight having established a massive following on his YouTube channel (OneyNG) which, in 2013, was ranked as Ireland’s most popular with a total of 240 million views. Since then the Killnick native has set up his own game studio, OneyWare, and composed the music for Adult Swim animated show Smiling Friends which aired on the Cartoon Network.

And, given the genesis of his collaboration with Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Chris’s reputation clearly precedes him.

“Jack Black just reached out to me on Instagram asking if I could make him a cartoon,” Chris says from his home in Los Angeles. “I'm guessing he found me on YouTube, his kids may be fans? I haven’t met them in person yet, though Jack has said he'd like to go on a hike sometime so I'm going to hold him to that.”

The animation for Video Games sees the Tenacious D members visit some of their favourite virtual worlds courtesy of Chris and Adam’s animations, riding horses in Red Dead Redemption, chasing coins as Sonic the Hedgehog, and looking for power-ups as Mario in Super Mario Bros. And while he enjoys creating content for others, Chris’s biggest project to date is the creation of his own videogame Bowlbo: The Quest for Bing Bing a “whimsical, colourful, 2.5D action adventure game that rewards momentum and skilful acrobatics” which is still currently in production.

“Bowlbo is getting there slowly but surely,” Chris said. “It is certainly taking a lot more time to finish than I expected, but I have enjoyed working on it and I am happy with where it is. I’m going to keep chipping away at it with my team. The trailer for it is on YouTube. I also record a gaming show for my YouTube channel OneyPlays.”

Chris (32) moved to the States, first to Pennsylvania and then onto California, ten years ago and has created a sustainable career as a YouTuber, cartoonist, animator, voice actor, and musician. To many students at his alma mater St Peter’s College it may seem like the dream job, but Chris admits the work can be challenging at times.

“It’s a good job for me specifically because I am used to the Internet and content creation, but it is not a lifestyle I would recommend to everyone. My back is in poor shape from sitting at a computer for long periods and I think people should be more aware of that when thinking about doing this full-time. A lot of YouTubers experience major burnout, and the only reason I haven't is that the particular types of videos I put out can be done easily for two hours of recording once a week, then handed off to editors.”

And having worked with one of the most recognisable faces in entertainment are there are plans to expand from music videos and shorts into feature-length animated films?

“I would love to do that, but I think I should at least try to get some more shorter videos completed first,” Chris says. “I think I'm more suited to do shorts at the moment because all they really need to be is funny. A movie requires a lot of planning and money.”