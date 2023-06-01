Wexford 12-year-old given Bravery Award after life-saving actions on the morning of her confirmation

Kelsey Doyle’s quick reactions on the day in question were described as being ‘the difference between life and death’

12 year-old Kelsey Doyle from Wexford being presented with her Courage & Bravery Award by Operational Resource Manager for Wexford Ger Carthy at her school, Scoil Mhuire, Coolcotts.

12 year-old Kelsey Doyle from Wexford being presented with her Courage & Bravery Award by Operational Resource Manager for Wexford Ger Carthy at her school, Scoil Mhuire, Coolcotts.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) have presented a special Courage and Bravery Award to a Wexford 12 year-old who took life-saving actions to save a family member on the morning she was due to make her confirmation.

Twelve year-old Kelsey Doyle from Ferndale in Wexford was nervous and excited ahead of a big day with family and friends, when a family member suffered a life-threatening medical emergency.

Remarkably, Kelsey kept her cool and immediately contacted the Emergency Services, as well as providing CPR and ensuring her loved one was comfortable until paramedics arrived.

Operational Resource Manager with the NAS for Wexford Ger Carthy was delighted to surprise Kelsey at her school, Scoil Mhuire, along with the paramedics who responded to the call on the day.

Kelsey was also presented with a medal in recognition of her brave actions on the day in question.

"This is in recognition of Kelsey’s swift actions on the day,” Ger said. “On the morning of her confirmation, a family member became very unwell and she played a vital part in the chain of survival that morning with her life-saving actions.

"It’s important that we acknowledge and recognise bravery like Kelsey’s with this Courage and Bravery Award, and it’s not something that we give out too often.”

Community Engagement Officer with the NAS Jonathan Lynch agreed.

“Kelsey is an inspiration to all of us," he said. “She realised the dangers of the situation and quickly sought to provide help to her family.

"Her quick thinking and decision-making made the difference between life and death and we're happy to present her with this bravery medal.”