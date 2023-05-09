Warning for Wexford dog owners after ‘potentially fatal’ poisoning incidents at local beach

Dog owners in Wexford have been urged to exercise extreme caution when walking their dogs at a local beach, after two dogs nearly died having suffered seizures following an apparent case of poisoning in recent days.

At least two dogs have presented at the vets with liver issues and neurological issues having been for a walk at the Raven Wood Nature Reserve and Curracloe beach.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have carried out testing on the water at the beach, it is believed that the source of the apparent poisoning may be stagnant water somewhere on the trail rather than the sea and that perhaps the dogs ingested some kind of algae which can be fatally harmful to dogs.

"We’ve had two cases in the past week of dogs presenting with neurological issues,” Martin Breen of O’Shea, Bramley and Breen Veterinary Hospital in Wexford town said. “It seems that they've ingested what’s called cyano bacteria, which can usually be found in a blue/green algae or slime on stagnant water. You’d see it a lot in quarries, lakes or ponds. It can also be present a kind of foam you’d see around the edges of these bodies of water.

"Both dogs we treated had been in the area of the Raven and Curracloe. Not to scare people or put them off these lovely spots, we’re just urging dog owners to keep their animals on an extended lead and ensure they’re not ingesting any of this kind of stuff."

Among the symptoms to look out for in your dog are seizures, vomiting/loss of appetite, lethargy and diarrhoea or blood in the stool.

"Basically, when dogs come into contact with this stuff, it releases toxins and can damage the liver and cause liver failure. It can then cause neurological issues like seizures.”

Of the two dogs the vets have seen with these symptoms, one is being monitored while the other has made a full recovery.

"Both dogs were touch and go when they came into us here,” Mr Breen said. “We got to work straight away to protect the organs and liver function, but this is something that can definitely prove fatal.

"If you’re going to the Raven or Curracloe, I'd recommend keeping the dog on a lead and maybe even bringing your own water and bowl, particularly if it’s hot. Dogs can get vomiting and diarrhoea for lots of reasons, but if you’ve been down at the Raven in recent days with the dog, it’s better to get it checked out by a vet just in case.”