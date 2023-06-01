Volunteers needed for Corpus Christi procession in Wexford town

The annual Corpus Christi procession will be held in Wexford town on Sunday, with a Patron in Crosstown cemetery on the same day.

Wexford parish is looking for volunteers to assist with the annual Corpus Christi Procession taking place in the town after 12 noon Mass in Rowe Street Church on Sunday, June 11, with the annual Patron in St. Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown due to be held that afternoon.

The procession will travel from Rowe Street through School Street to Bride Street Church where Benediction will take place later in the evening at 5pm. Children who have made their First Holy Communion this year are invited to take part in the procession, wearing their communion clothes.

Groups and individual not attending Mass are asked to assemble in Rowe Street Church grounds at 12.30 pm.

A parish spokesperson said volunteers are needed to to lend a helping hand with the procession and anyone interested should contact the parish office on 053-9122055.

The Patron in Crosstown Cemetery will start at 3pm and local traffic restrictions will be in place. The graveyard will be closed to cars during the day and a shuttle bus will be available to bring people from the main entrance gate up to the car park.