‘Very strong winds’ forecast as Wexford braced for yellow weather warning

A status yellow weather warning kicks in for Wexford from 2 p.m. on Friday.

Wexford is bracing itself for an awful start to the weekend weather-wise, with a yellow weather warning coming into effect from 2 p.m. today (Friday).

The statement from Met Éireann, which relates to Wexford Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster, warns of “heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night”.

Strong winds are also forecast along with “heavy and thundery downpours” overnight.

A second warning for wind was also issued this morning for all of Munster and Leinster, with Wexford likely to be particularly impacted. The Met Éireann release stated that it will become “very windy with southeast winds, veering southwest gusting up to 110km/h, higher on exposed coasts and hills.”

Potential impacts listed are damage to temporary structures, travel disruption, power outages and wave overtopping.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has warned that the combination of heavy rain and strong gusts will make it “a very rough night”.

“Along with heavy rain, there will be some very strong winds tonight, mainly in the South, Southeast and East,” he said. “The worst will be just off the coast, but damaging gusts possible on the coast and a little inland, especially in the Southeast.

"There’s a risk of flooding with over 50mm of rainfall possible along with the risk of coastal flooding and overtopping near coasts.”

People are urged to take heed of the warnings, particularly with any temporary structures such as tents etc.