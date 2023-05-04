‘Urban-orientated’ Wexford has failed to celebrate Corach Rambler’s Aintree Grand National success

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club. — © PA

As Corach Rambler romped home to a memorable Grand National win at the Aintree Grand National, Aontú councillor Jim Codd was quick to mark it down as a huge win for rural Wexford and it’s traditions; traditions he feels are slowly being eroded over time.

A big believer that a rural/urban divide is doing massive damage to villages dotted around county Wexford, Cllr Codd is keen to mark any major win in the column of rural Wexford.

Bred by Paul Hillis in the Wellingtonbridge area, Cllr Codd feels that, despite a homecoming event at Wexford Racecourse with the grand national trophy, the scale of the achievement has not truly been recognised in the Model County.

"This is something we need to highlight more,” he said at a Rosslare Municipal District Meeting. “We’ve become very urban-orientated in this county. This is a huge thing for rural Wexford. I think we should get big signs put on the Newline – ‘Home of Corach Rambler’.

"It’s a huge success story and many in the Rosslare District participated in that success. It’s a rural thing and we’re a rural area and I think it should be celebrated more.”