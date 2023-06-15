‘Uplifting’ art sale featuring works by deceased artists raises over €7,000 for cancer charity Relay for Life

At "Art with a Heart" for Relay for Life in The Talbot Hotel on Monday evening were Helen McLean artist and organiser of the event , Cllr Maura Bell Mayor of the Wexford District and Julie Jackman

While many art exhibitions offer high quality pieces with the prices to match, the Art with a Heart event at the Talbot Hotel sought to give everyone the opportunity to purchase a bespoke artwork for their living-room at an affordable price. Organised by Helen McLean to raise funds for Relay for Life, the exhibition featured works from 80 amateur artists from across Wexford with prices ranging from €25-€120.

Relay for Life is one of Irish Cancer Society's national campaigns where communities come together to remember those lost to cancer, celebrate those who've survived, and raise funds and awareness

The exhibiting artists were all students from Helen’s studio classes and were especially motivated to donate some of their best works to the exhibition.

“We would have lost some members of our classes through cancer and we wanted to do something to remember those people,” said Helen. “Gay Murphy, who was the Wexford director for Relay for Life, was in our classes before she passed away, she was a wonderful person who inspired so many.”

Bolstered by a relay raffle featuring works from Kenny Goodison, Nadia Michnik, Paul Maloney and Jean Ffrench, the event raised over €7,000 for Relay for Life.

“It proved a really popular event. It was also a good opportunity for these artists to showcase their work, these were all amateurs who do it for leisure but there was some brilliant art,” said Helen. “It was very uplifting, we’re hoping to make it an annual occasion, and because the prices were so reasonable it’s a very accessible event.”

Maura Mayor Bell launched the event with music provided by Tony Jeffares and The Talbot donating the room free-of-charge. Helen also wished to thank Alasdair Joss and Christy Joss for their support in organising the event over the last few weeks.