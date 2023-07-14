Two men arrested after €11.4 million cocaine seizure at Rosslare Europort

Two men have been arrested following on of the biggest drug seizures ever seen at Rosslare Europort yesterday (Thursday).

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €11.4 million was uncovered by Revenue Customs Officers at the Wexford port, concealed in a horsebox which had disembarked a ferry arriving from Cherbourg, France.

Gardaí were quick to the scene as the 163kg of cocaine was discovered with the assistance of the Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Daithí. Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested and taken to a garda station in the Wexford district.

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The drugs will be sent to FSI for further analysis.

Revenue said that “the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity”.

Investigations are ongoing.