Two hospitalised after two Wexford crashes, one of which involved a garda car

Two people have been hospitalised following two separate road crashes in Wexford this morning, one of which involved a garda patrol car.

The first incident saw a car overturned at Hodgesmill, Piercestown. The National Ambulance Service and Gardaí rushed to the scene and the driver, a woman reportedly aged in her 70s, was extricated from the vehicle and rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. Thankfully, however, her injuries are reported to be relatively minor.

The second incident happened between at Killeens in Wexford town and saw a garda car collide with another vehicle on the road there. Emergency services attended the scene and the civilian driver was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment. Again the injuries are understood to be relatively minor.

Poor weather conditions are likely to have been somewhat of a factor in both incidents and motorists are reminded to take care when travelling on the roads.