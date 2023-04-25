‘Tree cheers’ as Mulcahy family picks latest Wexford site for 100 million trees project

Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council and Cliona Connolly Wexford County Council with members of the One Hundred Million Tree's Project who planted five hundred trees in Min Ryan park

Given the Mulcahy family’s commitment to planting 100 million native trees across the island of Ireland in the next ten years, it was perhaps a given that one of their chosen locations for the ‘100 Million Trees Project’ is the park which bears the name of their grandmother.

Indeed, Richard Mulcahy invested some €200,000 in the park at Killeens in Wexford town and he was delighted to return to what has become a beloved facility for the people of Wexford, carrying with him a whole host of native trees for planting.

The Min Ryan Park is the 13th site chosen nationally for the 100 Million Trees project, developed by brothers Richard and David, with the grounds of Bride Street Church being another nearby.

The trees are planted in close proximity using what is called the “Miyawaki approach” in order to create a rapid area of biodiversity and attempt to offset some of the immense environmental damage being caused by deforestation nationwide.

The initiative is supported by Wexford County Council and Cathaoirleach Cllr George Lawlor was delighted to meet with Mr Mulcahy to oversee the planting.

"It’s a wonderful scheme,” he said. “Richard and David Mulcahy are endeavouring to plant millions of carbon-capturing native trees right across the island in the coming years. In fact, they aim to plant a further 2.5 million trees next year alone.”