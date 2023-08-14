Tragedy and heroism – Wexford maritime exhibition to raise funds for county’s RNLI lifeboats

The steam ship Valdura which went ashore at Kilmore Quay in 1926.

The Cunard Royal Mail steamer Cunard of Glasgow which was lost at Tuskar Rock in 1872.

County Wexford’s five RNLI lifeboat stations will share in the proceeds of a fundraising maritime exhibition which will be hosted by Rosslare Harbour Maritime Heritage Centre in the Stella Maris Centre in Kilmore Quay on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

The exhibition will feature displays from the maritime heritage centre and the John Power Collection along with other contributors from around the county.

Admission to the exhibition is free with people asked to make donations during their visits while local businesses and groups are also being encouraged to support the fundraiser.

The beneficiaries will be the county’s two offshore lifeboats at Rosslare Harbour and Kilmore Quay and the three inshore lifeboats in Courtown Harbour, Wexford and Fethard-on-Sea stations.

The exhibition will cover over 200 years of history through photographs, artefacts, paintings, drawings and models of sailing ships, steamers and lifeboats.

The Maritime Heritage Centre’s will include fascinating material on the development of Rosslare Harbour from the late 1800s and its opening in 1906 along with exhibits on the Fort at Rosslare Strand which was washed away in 1924.

Over 100 images of shipwrecks and grounds around the Wexford coast, from the Arklow Bank to Cheekpoint on the Waterford Estuary, will be featured.

The loss of vessels and lives over the centuries has earned this stretch of sea a reputation as the “graveyard of a thousand ships”.

A list of wrecks furnished by William Powell, Wexford agents for Lloyds shows that between 1808 and 1844, 173 ships were wrecked or partially wrecked from the bar of Bannow to the north end of the Blackwater Bank, a distance of 25 miles.

Of these, 32 went down at Carnesore Point and 47 off the Saltee Islands and Ballyteigue Burrow. The figure does not include many foreign and native vessels not insured with Lloyds.

This catalogue of tragedies has been equalled however by the selfless dedication and heroism of generations of lifeboat crews who have saved countless lives.

Wexford town’s centuries old maritime tradition will form an important part of the exhibition while the development of the port of New Ross will also be included along with the building of the replica famine ship Dunbrody in 1998.

The exhibition will be officially opened by Senior Master of the Stena Vision Sean Boyce on Saturday, August 26 at 11 am.

A large collection of maritime books and paintings will be on sale in the Stella Maris Centre during the weekend.