Traffic light outage at Wexford Bridge “an absolute nightmare” for motorists

The traffic lights on Wexford Bridge are expected to remain out of action until tomorrow (Wednesday, September 5) as contractors work to repair the issue. The outage was caused by a fault with the main circuit board which required Wexford County Council (WCC) to hire a team of outside contractors to carry out the repairs. Work has now begun on those repairs and the anticipation is the lights will be operating as normal in the coming days.

Following the fault last Friday, WCC issued a statement reminding motorists that “when traffic lights are not working the rules of the road apply and motorists and pedestrians should approach the junction with extreme caution,” and this message was reiterated by Councillor George Lawlor who said he had received varying reports from drivers in recent days.

“A lot of people are saying the traffic is running more freely, but I had one lady speaking to me about it and she was trying to cross over the bridge at 8 a.m. and said it was an absolute nightmare. So, I would say that although it may feel to some drivers that traffic is running more freely at the moment, we also have to mindful of the dangers and of pedestrians, cyclists, and all road users. While the lights remain off I would urge people to practise as much caution and care in that area as possible.”

WCC has erected advance warning signs on the approach to the junction to remind motorists to practise caution at the bridge and junction.