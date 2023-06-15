Tradition continues on the streets of Wexford as large crowd joins Corpus Christi procession

Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash carrying the Blessed Sacrament under a canopy held by members of the Polish Scout group in Wexford. Photo by Ger Hore.

Catholic Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash carried the blessed sacrament through the streets of Wexford town for this year’s Corpus Christi Procession which was attended by a large crowd of parishioners.

The procession moved off from Rowe Street Church following midday Mass, travelling through School Street and Roche’s Terrace to the Wexford twin church of Bride Street.

Children who made their First Holy Communion earlier this year had the honour of strewing flower petals along the route, dressed in their finery from the big day, led by altar servers from Rowe Street and Bride Street churches.

Clergy from the Wexford parish and the Franciscan Friary processed in front of the Blessed Sacrament carried by Bishop Nash and the traditional canopy over the host was held by the Wexford Polish Scout group.

The event was organised by Fr James Cullen, assisted by parish staff and members of the local community, who said the numbers attending were up on previous years with a large number of the local Polish community joining the procession following their own Holy Mass in the Friary church.

The Corpus Christi Procession dates back many years in Wexford but fell into decline and ceased for a period before being resurrected in 2016 by Fr Cullen and the late Johnny Beary, a former secretary in the Friary and a member of the secular Third Order for over 50 years.