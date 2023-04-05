Tina continues fundraising efforts for epilepsy in memory of late daughter Louise

As someone who has been directly affected by the condition, Tina Young continues to fundraise for Epilepsy Ireland, continues to spread awareness in the hope others will not suffer as she has. In January of 2021, Tina’s daughter Louise passed away suddenly following a severe epileptic seizure. She was just 24-years-old.

Since then, Tina and the rest of the family have been working to improve the lives of people with epilepsy both in Wexford and beyond. A fund bearing Louise’s name has already raised over €50,000 for Epilepsy Ireland which is being used to develop new seizure-detection devices for those living with the condition. And with March 26 being ‘Purple Day’, Epilepsy Ireland’s (EI) biggest fundraising date of the year, it was inevitable Tina would find herself out there spreading the word and raising awareness once again.

Thanks to the assistance of those in Shaws, Wexford, she was able to set up a stall in its store and speak to people about her work.

“They kindly set me up with a table in store to spread a bit of awareness and raise some money for EI,” said Tina. “It was good to chat to so many people living with epilepsy, either directly or through their family and friends. A lot of people don't know how to talk about their epilepsy and might be ashamed of their seizures.”

A total of €230 was donated on the day, money which EI says it will use to support the some 45,000 in Ireland living with epilepsy.

“We are here to help support people with epilepsy and their families on their journey with the condition; work within communities to provide education and support about the condition; raise awareness and increase understanding of the condition amongst the public; advocate for policy changes that will help to improve the lives of people with epilepsy and their families; and to invest in Irish epilepsy research to build knowledge on the condition,” said Paddy McGeoghegan of Epilepsy Ireland.

