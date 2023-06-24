Three rescued off Wexford coast after getting into difficulty while swimming

Three young people have been rescued after getting into difficulty at Kilmore Quay in Wexford earlier this afternoon.

It is understood that the three, two men and a woman, who were swimming at the Burrow beach drifted out to the sea after getting caught in a strong current, prompting a multi agency rescue response at around 3.30 p.m.

The emergency services were alerted to the situation by concerned members of the public. Two local men in canoes attempted to rescue the trio from the waters before the emergency services arrived.

Kilmore Quay lifeboat, Kilmore Quay Coast Guard and Rescue 117 along with the ambulance service were involved in the rescue.

The three, who are in their late teens or early 20s, were brought to Kilmore Quay lifeboat station where they were assessed by members of the National Ambulance Service.

One of the men was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford as a precaution. The three swimmers are not local to the Kilmore area but are from County Wexford.

Cllr Ger Carthy said the prompt response from the local community averted what could have been a tragedy and praised all the services for their professionalism and quick response.