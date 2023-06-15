Three removed to hospital and Wexford road closed following ‘head-on’ crash

The scene of the crash at Ferrycarrig, Co Wexford.

Emergency services have completely closed a section of the N11 at Ferrycarrig Bridge after a serious road traffic collision there this evening.

The Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and gardaí are all at the scene with three cars reportedly involved. The incident took place shortly before 5.30 p.m. on the busy N11 road just outside of Ferrycarrig Hotel.

A source at the scene described the collision as “head-on”.

Three people are reportedly being removed to University Hospital Waterford, after being extricated from their vehicles by the fire service. They are reported to have suffered “multiple injuries”, however, these injuries are reported to be “non life-threatening”.

Traffic is currently at a complete standstill as a result of the road closure and roadworks in Crossabeg village are also having a major impact as people seek to avoid the crash and find an alternative way to and from Wexford town.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area for the time being until the scene is cleared. However, the Emergency Services are hopeful that the road will re-open shortly.