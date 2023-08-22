Thousands of Wexford homes left without water as tankers deployed around the town

The map shows that part of Wexford town impacted by the water outage.

Rory Gallagher fills up his water bottle from an IBC during a previous supply interruption in Wexford town.

Thousands of homes across Wexford have been left without a water as a burst water main apparently causes havoc to the town’s supply.

The latest update is that the water will remain off for well over half the town overnight, with an estimated return time of 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Many have been left without a supply since Monday evening.

In the meantime, Uisce Éireann and Wexford County Council have distributed large containers full of water at a number of locations across town for members of the public to fill up. However, it’s been stressed that the water must be boiled before use.

The IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) have been dropped at Belvedere Grove, Ferndale Park, Clonard Village, Ard Charman, Clonard Church and Cluain Dara.

There’s also been a rush on bottled water at local supermarkets as people stock up with enough to keep them going for the coming day.

Uisce Éireann recommends that households allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.