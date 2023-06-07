The Wexford karting wunderkind taking on Europe’s best - ‘we know we might not get to F1, we’re about €10m short’

The idea of your teenage son hurtling down a race track at speeds reaching up to 125km/ph might not appeal to most mothers, but for Nuala Grant it has become part of her life. That life has come to revolve around the exploits of her son, Conor, a 15-year-old karting charge who is leading the senior Motorsport Ireland Karting Championship after the first two races of the season.

The youngest driver on the grid, Conor’s performances may have caught his more senior opponents off guard, but for those who have followed his career from the outset his rise to the top of the standings comes as no surprise. Nuala, who travels throughout Ireland and Europe along with husband Nigel to watch her son race, understands that this meteoric rise is the result of years of dedication and hard work.

“He always loved cars and was a bit of a speed junkie, a petrol head,” she says of the St Peter’s College student. “It was a friend of his dad’s who brought him to Mondello when he was nine-years-old and as soon as he got out of the car and smelled the air, heard the engines, something just clicked with him. Shortly after he was given an opportunity to do a test drive in Cork and that was the end of it. He’s been racing now for the past five years and has got a place with the Odhran Henry Race Team in Co Meath.”

Among those European races was a visit to the historic Le Mans circuit, a track which has played host to the legendary 24-hour race for the past 100 years. But while this all sounds very glamorous, the reality is much more taxing.

“He took part in the British Grand Prix and finished 11th in a huge field before going to Le Mans to race in what was a week-long event including qualifying, heats, pre-race and then the race itself,” Nuala says. “It’s quite gruesome, hugely difficult for the drivers. But this is what he wants to do, he says ‘I want to drive for the rest of my life’, we know we might not get to F1 – we’re probably about €10m short – but he wants to be in motorsport full-time, whether that’s as a driver or working for a team.

"It’s a full-time commitment for him and us, we’ve all become completely engrossed in it. When you see a teenager so passionate about something that they’ll spend 48 hours of their weekend in it you can’t help but be taken along by it, it takes a massive amount of discipline on his part. Even things like losing, he’s learned to lose, has spent years losing, but he never says ‘I’m done’, it’s always ‘how can I get better, what do I need to change this?’ You can’t not get engaged with it when you see how passionate and committed he is. Also, it means we all spend the weekends together which is rare for a teenager.”

With Nigel taking on the role of mechanic the Grant family has slowly risen through the ranks, allowing Conor to hone his craft in the junior classes before taking on the best the country has to offer.

“He started racing at cadet level but he was at the higher end in terms of his age and size at that level. He then moved up to junior, which is for those aged 12-15, they’re all mad, raving lunatics at that level, driving up to speeds of 125km on the straight. He finish fifth in the Motorsport Ireland Championship, and won the TKC (Tullyallen Kart Club) Championship.

“At the end of last year he decided to move into the senior ranks, do more international racing, he felt it was the right thing for him at this time. And even though he’s the youngest driver on the grid he’s leading the Irish Motorsport senior championship after two races; after the first one the rest of the grid thought maybe it was beginner’s luck but he went and won the second one after that.”

Currently in third year at St Peter’s, the Ballyhealy teenager has a summer of exams to prepare for, exams which must be fit in around a busy racing schedule. Thankfully, Nuala says, his school has been very supportive, given the young karter every opportunity to maximise his abilities.

“He’s lucky to have such support, the school are great; he could be gone for a week but they give him the space to do that, it does mean he has to work harder when he gets back though,” Nuala says as she details the academic paths available to a young motorsport enthusiast. “There’s a whole raft of motorsport engineering degrees he can take, mostly based in the UK; he could end up specialising in aerodynamics, IT, strategy, sports tech, pyrotechnics, there’s a lot of areas, and 90-95 per cent of those students get sent on work experience with F1 teams.

"His thought process is if he can’t be in a car then he wants to be part of a pit crew, he’s even laid out road maps he wants to follow, where he needs to go if it’s not F1, whether that means British Touring Cars, Indy 500, or being part of a team.”

But what of those moments when her son is haring down the home straight, going wheel-to-wheel with his competitors at full-throttle?

“There is a difference in how he’s racing now, I’ve noticed it on the track, I can see it when he’s driving, I know if he’s enjoying it or not, I’ve asked him about it and he just says ‘I’m so incredibly happy every time I get into the kart’. It is terrifying watching him race, my stress levels go through the roof, you can’t not be terrified, there’s so many mothers who don’t watch the races for that very reason.

"Yet as he gets older and better and his race craft improves I find I’m not as terrified as I was, I trust his ability to get himself out of trouble. In all the years we ‘ve been going I’ve also seen a handful of incidents where a kart has overturned.”

Conor’s race craft has already improved to the extent where he has secured a new sponsor to help fund his trips abroad, his campaign in the IAME Series Benelux Championship (a five-round competition raced in Belgium and France) among others. He is now officially sponsored by SumUp, a leading global financial technology company. The sponsorship agreement will provide Conor with the financial support he needs to continue pursuing his dreams and developing his racing career.

"I'm really grateful for the support of SumUp, it’s very difficult to get sponsorship at this level of motorsport so this opportunity is so exciting for me " Conor says. "I've worked really hard to get this far and my family has made it all possible, which I know hasn’t been easy. I love what I am doing so much and want to build a career in motorsport both on and off the track."

Aware his son’s commitment to karting is all-consuming, Nigel is just grateful for the life skills Conor is learning along the way.

“Anyone in racing will tell you there are more bad days than good ones on a racetrack but it is teaching Conor so much about life and how to deal with both success and failure,” Nigel says. “As parents we also love being able to go on this adventure with him, we are so proud of the young man he is growing into and we can’t wait to see where he goes from here.”

Rémi Sablong, VP of Marketing & Growth at SumUp, added, "We’re thrilled to be able to support Conor in his racing endeavours. We believe in his talent and are excited to see Conor succeed in the 2023 racing season."