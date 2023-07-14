The Wexford céilí house being restored for a modern generation – ‘our way of life back then needs to be remembered’

In an era when the focus is always on the future, when our thoughts are always on the next big thing, a group of people from in and around the Forth Mountain area have been turning the clock back, working to recreate the past, reviving traditions almost lost from history. Since 2019 this group of volunteers, led by skilled artisan Pat Hickey, have been slowly restoring an old cottage on the mountain, a homestead which was once the centre of all life in a small but tight-knit community.