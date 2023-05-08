“The honour of a lifetime” as Wexford Drama Group wins Abbey Theatre Award and Best Actor for Andy Doyle

Enniscorthy actor Andy Doyle accepting the Best Actor award at the All-Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone.

All Smiles - Members of Wexford Drama Group including Best Actor winner Andy Doyle at the All-Ireland Drama Festival finals in Athlone.

Seasoned Enniscorthy actor Andy Doyle picked up some extra silverware to add to his considerable collection when he was presented with the Best Actor award at the RTE All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone at the weekend for his role in The Father by Wexford Drama Group who took home the prestigious Abbey Theatre Award which will see them performing the production on the Peacock stage of the national theatre for four nights over the June bank holiday weekend.

Retired teacher Andy played the part of Andre in the Florian Zeller drama, in a portrayal which adjudicator Paula Dempsey described as “wonderful”. His win in the Best Actor category was announced 40 years to the day since he first appeared in Athlone.

Director Paul Walsh who accepted the Abbey Theatre Award said the group can’t wait to show what Wexford has to offer at the national theatre and described the opportunity as the “honour of a lifetime”.

Wexford’s appearance at the All-Ireland Open Drama Festival was the culmination of what Paul called an “astounding year” on the amateur drama circuit.

The group performed The Father to a capacity crowd in the Dean Crowe Theatre in Athlone to a fantastic response from the audience.

At the awards ceremony on Saturday night, there were scenes of jubilation when Andy Doyle was announced as Best Actor, an accolade he previously won in two consecutive years in 1996 and 1997 with Enniscorthy Drama Group, also winning Best Director on two occasions.

The icing on the cake came when the Abbey Theatre company director Mark O’ Brien announced that Wexford had also won the coveted Abbey Theatre Award.

The production of The Father has brought great success for the Wexford group, winning Best Play at several drama festivals along with dozens of other accolades and individual awards, including Best Actor for Andy Doyle, Best Set for Alan Kelly and Best Director for Paul Walsh.

Wexford Drama Group was the first contender in Ireland to qualify for the national open drama finals.

Paul attributed the unprecedented success of the production down to “a magic mix of the play itself, a superb cast and an innovative set”.

The Father, translated by Christopher Hampton is a darkly humorous and deeply poignant drama about a man living with dementia and takes an unsentimental look at ageing.

The overall award in this year’s All-Ireland Drama Festival was won by Dalkey Drama Group with “The Bog of Cats”.