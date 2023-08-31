The Coronas add second Wexford Spiegeltent date after record-breaking sell-out

The Coronas have confirmed a second date at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in October.

One of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, the organisers of The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival confirmed that The Coronas show scheduled for the big top on Wexford quayfront on October 27 sold-out this morning in record time.

All available tickets for the gig were gone within two minutes of going on sale at 10 a.m. but there was some good news for disappointed fans as a second night was announced for Saturday, October 28.

The Coronas have taken their place in the pantheon of legendary nights in The Spiegeltent with previous shows and they also put on a sold-out, outdoor show at Park Live in the Min Ryan Park last year.

Coming fresh off a sold-out hometown show in Fairview Park Dublin, they’ve also just announced a special guest slot with Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park, London, where they’ll perform to around 65,000 people.

By comparison, The Spiegeltent will be an altogether more intimate affair as they get set to rip through their back catalogue of hits as well as material from their latest offering Time Stopped.

Tickets for the additional date, October 28, are on sale now for €49.50 from wexfordspiegeltent.com, but once again are expected to sell fast.