Taoiseach invites Wexford 1916 veteran’s grandson to attend GPO Easter Sunday ceremony for first time

A chance conversation with a neighbour led to a Wexford man receiving an invitation from the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to honour his grandfather, an Irish War of Independence veteran and Volunteer in the 1916 Rising, at Easter Sunday ceremonies at the GPO in Dublin for the first time.

Paddy Stafford of Barntown was doing some work in the home of neighbour Lorraine Smyth, a member of the national 1916 relatives association, whose own grandfather Michael, a Dubliner, was involved in the Easter Rising and the War of Independence and Civil War, when he noticed that she had four military medals awarded to Michael, proudly displayed in a frame.

The pair got talking about Paddy’s grandfather Tom (Shotto) Stafford and Lorraine offered to do some research into the Wexford man in the national military archives, as she had done for her own grandfather.

"I found an amazing story from when Tom was 13 or 14 years old of him standing up to a British soldier who was going to shoot him”, she said. “The soldier demanded information on where the IRA had buried their arms and when told he would be shot if he didn’t talk, Tom replied ‘Shoot away’. Thereafter he became known as “Shotto”.

Lorraine, who grew up in Dublin and has been resident in Wexford for 25 years, attends commemorative ceremonies in the GPO every year with other relatives of 1916 veterans and thought it would be good for Paddy to attend.

She contacted the Taoiseach’s office and submitted the details of Tom Stafford’s service, arranging an invitation for Paddy who will accompany her to the GPO on Sunday to watch the parade from the relatives’ viewing stand and attend a reception in the GPO, at which President Michael D Higgins and other government dignitaries will be present.

“It’s nice to think that two people from Barntown are going to Dublin on Sunday to commemorate the 1916 Rising in memory of their grandfathers”, said Lorraine whose grandfather Michael joined the Volunteers in 1913 and fought with E Company in Jacob’s Factory in 1916, after which he was interned in Knutsfort, Wandsworth and Frongach prisons.

Michael Smyth with Eamonn De Valera.

During the War of Independence, he held the rank of Captain in E Company. He made a bolt cutters that that cut the lock on the gate at Kilmainham Jail for the escape of Ernie O’ Malley, Frank Teeling and Simon Donnelly, the only ever escape from Kilmainham.

He took the anti-Treaty side in the Civil War and fought in the Four Courts and Barry’s Hotel in 1922. During the Emergency, he was an officer in the 26th Battalion between 1939 and 1945. He remained friends with Eamonn De Valera all his life and was visited by the President many times in his home. He died in 1967 at the age of 76 while still employed in government buildings and President De Valera attended his funeral.

Tom Stafford of Cools, Barntown was a War of Independence and Civil War veteran who played a role in the establishment of the Irish republic and was honoured with a 1916 medal and a Black and Tan medal.

Tom Stafford (left) with his neighbour Ned Woods.

Tom joined the Irish Republican Army, South Wexford Brigade in 1915 and was a member of the Barntown Company comprising 30 men led by Captain Patrick Kehoe. He quickly moved up the ranks and later became Captain of the Barntown Company.

In the run-up to Easter week, the Barntown Company were mobilised and getting ready to parade on Easter Sunday but at short notice, the parade was cancelled and on Easter Monday night, new orders were were received to mobilise the troops.

As captain of Barntown Company, Tom was required to attend a meeting at Skeeter Park where orders were given to obtain as many guns and ammunition as possible and prepare for the troops to move.

The Company waited for two days until Thursday, April 27 when word came from Wexford that the North Wexford Brigade was in action in Enniscorthy. They were asked to proceed to Forth Mountain and await further orders to move towards Enniscorthy but no instructions came. As they waited, they received word that two lorry-loads of RIC had gone to Duncannon and they lay in wait for hours to ambush them on their return but they didn’t arrive.

Wexford Volunteers played a vital role by blowing up the railway line at Rosslare to prevent British troops arriving from England.

The Rising in Enniscorthy ended on Monday, April 31 after a surrender order was issued, resulting in the standing down of Volunteers in Wexford. The end of the rising resulted in the arrests across the country.

On May 6, Tom Stafford, his father William and Tom Fielding of Seaview were arrested. They were detained in Wexford Barracks before being moved to Richmond Barracks, Dublin.

On May 8, 1916, he and Fielding were among 200 Volunteers brought to Stafford Detention Barracks in England where Tom went on hunger strike for 14 days. After two months of internment he and other volunteers were released and returned to Ireland.

Shortly after arriving back in Wexford, Tom Stafford proceeded to reorganise local Volunteers and began raiding for firearms at houses that were previously hostile towards them.

Their activities didn’t go unnoticed and within a short period of time, he and Tom Fielding were arrested and brought to Wexford Barracks where they spent eight days. They were court-martialled by Colonel French and charged with attempting to reorganise the IRA.

The Taoiseach's invitation to Paddy Stafford.

Tom Stafford was released on caution and warned that if he made another attempt to reorganise, he would be arrested again but he continued to train volunteers and assembled and captained a company of men from Glynn and Barntown.

The company dug trenches, felled trees for road blocks and transferred arms from Murrintown to Glynn. They also set fire to the RIC barracks in Killurin which the RIC had left. Later the Glynn/Barntown company merged with Taghmon under the command of Captain Bill O’ Brien.

Lorraine discovered from the national military archives that Tom’s other military activities included hanging flags over telegraph wires crossing the River Slaney. The only way the Tans could remove them was to cut the wires down. He was a quarry worker who had access to explosives and set a charge on Newtown Bridge, blowing it up and also took part in the Killurin Ambush.

He was involved in an attack on the Free State outpost at Ferrycarrig in August 1922 in which one soldier was killed and several wounded. They captured a Lewis gun, 15 rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

He took part in two ambushes at Whitefort, Killurin where he was attached to Bob Lambert’s Flying Column. He was arrested in October 1923 and was sent to Newbridge Internment Camp, County Kildare where he was interned for 15 months. During this time he went on hunger strike for two weeks.

The four medals awarded to Michael Smyth.

After the Civil War, Tom continued to work as a Council employee until his retirement and played an active role in the local community. He died in 1975 in Ballyhine, Barntown aged 78.

The story of how Tom got his nickname “Shotto” is outlined in the historic archives, according to Lorraine. During a police raid in search of IRA arms, a teenage Tom was taken outside his mother’s house and ordered to divulge the whereabouts of the guns. He said he knew nothing about them. The sergeant said if he didn’t tell he would be shot. “Alright, shoot away”, said Tom. “Very good”, said the sergeant “you’re leaving me nothing else to do.” He ordered the constable to level his rifle at Tom. “Now”, he said, “if you don’t tell me before I count to 10, it will be too late.”

Tom looked towards the window where he could see his mother who was kept in the house by another policeman. He heard her voice, faintly, saying: “Tell them nothing Tom”.

The sergeant began to count very slowly. He halted at nine and said to Tom “ Well, now is your last chance”. Tom replied: “Why don’t you shoot”. The sergeant motioned to the constable to lower his rifle. “It’s no use”, he said.

When the police left Tom’s mother took him in her arms. She was crying. “Were you afraid they would kill me mother”, her son asked. “I was”, she replied, “but I was more afraid you might tell. “Much chance of that”, said Tom.