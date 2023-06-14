Talks at advanced stage for alternative site for Wexford Educate Together and Selskar College schools

Wexford County Council are assisting in the acquisition of a new site after the original 16 acre site purchased by the Department in Clonard was ‘wholly unsuitable’.

Negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage for Wexford County Council to secure an alternative site in Killeens for the provision of a new Selskar College and Educate Together school.

Pádraig Byrne Wexford People Today at 03:00