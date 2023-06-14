Talks at advanced stage for alternative site for Wexford Educate Together and Selskar College schools
Wexford County Council are assisting in the acquisition of a new site after the original 16 acre site purchased by the Department in Clonard was ‘wholly unsuitable’.
Pádraig ByrneWexford People
Wexford County Council are reportedly set to spare the blushes of the Department of Education, having all but agreed a deal to provide an alternative site for the construction of a new Educate Together National School and a 1,000 pupil replacement for Selskar College.