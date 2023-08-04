Syringe left discarded on Wexford’s busiest street for nearly 24 hours adds further fuel to drug concerns

There was further evidence of Wexford’s drugs problem yesterday (Thursday) as a discarded syringe was discovered discarded on the busiest street in town as shoppers, tourists and children milled past.

It comes just two weeks after a young man’s body was removed from a patch of Wexford waste ground having seemingly suffered a drug overdose.

In this instance, the needle was thrown to the side of North Main Street, outside the Ulster Bank, and was left there for up to 24 hours, despite calls being made to Wexford County Council.

Having spotted it yesterday morning, a concerned passer-by said that they rang the council and were told that “someone would be sent out to get it”. They also asked a nearby pharmacy if they could assist, and they also called the local authority.

Shockingly it was still there at around 6 p.m. last night. But, thankfully, the person who spotted it was persistent and messaged local councillors and it was removed by this morning (Friday).

"I was surprised it hadn’t been dealt with straight away,” the passer-by said. “It would be awful if a child picked it up or someone stepped on it. It’s such a shame to see this type of thing.”

The unpleasant discovery of discarded syringes in Wexford town is nothing new. Residents of Talbot Green have long complained of needles being carelessly thrown in a laneway there, opposite a primary school, while this time last year a syringe was found dangerously discarded in a parking meter, where anybody could have pricked their finger on it.

Calls have previously been made at council level for improved needle exchanges and safe injection spaces, but it remains to be seen if they will come to anything and will prevent the unseemly sight of syringes on our streets.