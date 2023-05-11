Survey shows 40% of trucks breaking speed limit through Wexford village – ‘greater garda enforcement needed’

Having warned that “somebody will be killed” as a result of speeding traffic on the main N25 Rosslare Road at Tagoat in the last Rosslare District meeting, Cllr Ger Carthy asked for the results of a road traffic survey carried out on the main road passing through the village.

He came forearmed to the monthly county council meeting and pointed out that 40% of all Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) were breaking the speed limit while passing through Tagoat.

"An articulated truck fully loaded weighs in at about 46 tonnes,” Cllr Carthy told the meeting. “Imagine if that were to collide with you. We’ve had a 300% increase in HGV activity in Rosslare in recent times. This can't go on. I'd like Wexford County Council and TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) to do something about this.

Addressing Cllr Carthy’s concerns, Director of Services and Deputy Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore said that traffic calming was installed at the village 20 years ago and these works were improved in the past seven years.

"I’m not sure what more we can do,” he said. “We’ve sent on the results of the survey to TII and An Garda Síochána. Perhaps the road needs more garda presence.”

Cllr Carthy was not pleased.

"So we’re alright with 40% of trucks breaking the speed limit then?” he said. “Why are Wexford County Council officials now the spokespeople for organisations like TII and Irish Water and the IDA? Why do we always have to defend these people?”

Growing frustrated at Cllr Carthy's implications, Mr Hore said:

"Of course we’re not happy. I've sent the info on to An Garda Síochána. They didn't carry out the traffic survey, we did, and they've got it today. Obviously, there’s a case to be made for greater enforcement there.

"Of course it’s a matter for the gardaí. No matter what we do there, there’s people that will speed. That’s a matter for the gardaí to deal with.”

Cllr Carthy still seemed to feel that the council could be doing more.

"I’m not here for the laugh like," he said. “I'm here to represent the people of Tagoat. They’re not happy. You can take this personally if you want, but I’m dealing in facts.”

After the meeting Cllr Carthy said he would be calling for motorway-style crash barriers to be installed near the bus-stop in the village to “protect schoolchildren from being swept out in front of a truck there”.