Support act revealed for Gavin James at Park Live in Wexford’s Min Ryan Park

With the summer weather having well and truly arrived, excitement is already building for the Park Live Festival, which will take place at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park in August of this year.

With fans already buzzing at the prospect of seeing the wonderful Gavin James live in the park on August 11, organisers Lantern Events have boosted the excitement even more by revealing a special support act for the show.

Having just sold out a headline show at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, and after two Choice Music Prize nominations, Lea Heart is set to return to Wexford as Gavin’s very special guest.

Lea has amassed over 11 million streams and has performed on some of the country's biggest stages in the last year, including a packed out tent at Electric Picnic and opening for both Sigrid and Lewis Capaldi at their headline 3Arena Shows. Of course, she also gave an unforgettable performance with Dec Pierce at a sold out show at last October’s Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

Keen to provide a family-friendly festival vibe at Park Live, organisers have also revealed that the event will be open to kids. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult, however, while those under the age of 12 go free.

“Park Live gives us the opportunity to bring big names to a wider Wexford audience,” festival organiser Brian Byrne said. “Most of our gigs at Park Live are over 18’s, but it’s great to have at least one night in the line-up that the whole family can enjoy together.

"The event space at Min Ryan Park is a great amenity and we thank Wexford County Council for their support.”

As well as seeing Gavin James and Lea Heart take to the stage on August 11, The Whistlin’ Donkeys are set for a massive show on August 12 with further announcements imminent.