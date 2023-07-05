Sudden passing of wife compels grieving Wexford husband to survive through writing

It was while he was still in the very heart of the grieving process that Liam Bowe decided to re-engage with a former hobby, a pastime that had never really left him. Following the sudden passing of his wife Teresa in August 2015, Liam was left at a loss, left struggling for ways to deal with his grief, ways to sum up what she had meant to him.

While some of his friends had suggested he write a letter to Teresa, a step frequently recommended by grief counsellors, Liam decided to go that little bit further, decided to write an entire book in her honour. Launched at Red Books earlier this month An Absence Like the Sky is, in Liam’s own words, his way of telling the world the world how much he misses Teresa, his way of proclaiming just what a “special and spectacular person she was”.

“The decision (to write the book) came when a friend of mine, Breda, called one morning and I was telling her that a lot of people were saying I should write Teresa a letter, but that didn’t appeal to me at all. She said ‘you should write a book about her then’. I said ‘ah go away out of that’,” Liam explains.

Despite his initial reluctance a seed had been sown, and in 2016 he enrolled in a four-week writing workshop entitled ‘Creative Writing for Self-discovery and Well-being’. “One of the aims of the course was ‘to study how stories and memories shape our unique sense of self and how the act of writing can contribute to good mental health,’ It seemed tailor-made for me,” Liam says.

That workshop and the assistance of facilitator Margaret Galvin pushed Liam in the right direction, but it was the intervention of another Wexford scribe which led to the creation of the Ballyvaloo native’s debut novel. An eight-week creative writing course ran by Peter Murphy left Liam with nowhere to hide, came with a set of requirements which compelled him to start writing about Teresa.

"He wanted a one to two-thousand word written submission from each of the participants every week on any project we were attempting, whether it was a novel, a short story, a memoir or whatever,” Liam says. “The submissions dealt with different aspects of grief, such as anger, guilt, remorse, distress.”

Relying on a diary he had kept for 18 years during Teresa’s life, Liam set about recounting not just her life, but their life, the life they had spent together and, in the process, created An Absence Like the Sky.

"I started the book for many reasons, some consciously – to honour Teresa, to keep her alive at least in my memory – and others perhaps subconsciously: to fill the writing void left by the discontinuance of the diary, to attempt to understand what it was I was going through and to confront the tormenting guilt and anguish.”

Speaking after the book’s launch, Liam said the writing process had been “difficult at times”. “There were times when I said ‘I have to stop this I can’t do it any more’, but then I found that being away from it was worse, it didn’t help at all. So I had to come back to it. It was the single most important thing I had to do to survive.”

And what would his beloved say if she knew he was writing books about her?

“She’d say, ‘ah go away out of that, Liam, will you’, she was a very modest, self-effacing person. But she was a dynamo.”

With a diary consisting of approximately “three million words” Liam has plenty more material if he decides to do a follow-up. “Even if one per cent of that is okay I’ll have something. It could be some kind of memoir, so I think I’ll keep at it.”

An Absence Like the Sky is available to purchase in Red Books and all good bookstores around Wexford.