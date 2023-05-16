Successful Wexford CBS 5k fun run captured in pictures

Taking part in the CBS 5K Fun Run on Sunday morning were Pauline Power, Izzy McGuire, Clinton McGuire, Laura McGuire, Siobhan McGuire and Sean Molloy Nolan

Pupils past and present were joined by runners, joggers and walkers from all over Wexford town and surrounding areas as Wexford CBS Secondary School hosted its annual 5k Fun Run.

Always generating a great atmosphere, this year's event was being held to raise funds for the school’s Zambian Immersion Project and the ASD suite and saw nearly 150 participants take part.

As well as those who paid their fee to take part, the event also saw great support from a whole host of local businesses, among them Clayton White’s Hotel who provided a refreshments bag for every competitor.

There were some serious times set too along a route which went up through Kennedy Park, up towards Killeens, down Distillery Road and back up that final hill at Joseph’s Street to the school.

First past the post with at a serious pace of 16:38 was Niall Sheil, followed by Sammy Delaney (18:51) in second and Brian Smyth (19:07) in third.

Filling out the top ten were Alex Miller (19:31), Jay Kehoe (19:35), John Keogh (19:49), Alex Gregg (19:50), Niall Crosbie (19:57), Jackie Carthy (19:58) and Christopher Colfer (20:11).

The school was delighted with the support the event received and thanked everybody who participated, volunteered on the day and sponsored the event.