Street in Wexford town centre to close to traffic for a week
Wexford People
Vehicular access to South Main Street in Wexford is set to be curbed next week as a section of the street closes to traffic.
Wexford County Council confirmed that a road closure will come into effect on Monday, August 21, until Friday, August 25 on the stretch from the junction with Henrietta Street as far as the junction with Cinema/Harper’s Lane.
The street will be closed to vehicles from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during that time.
The reason given for the closure is “to facilitate the cleaning and decorating of a commercial premises.
Diversions will be put in place and local access will be facilitated.