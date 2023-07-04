Specsavers celebrates 20 years in Wexford

Specsavers marked 20 years in Wexford town with a day of celebrations in its busy store at 25 South Main Street.

The service first opened its doors in June 2003 and and has been meeting the eye care and audiology needs of the local community since then.

Playing a role in the community has always been a priority for the Wexford store, mainly through its continuous fundraising funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Store directors Mags Smart, Steve Schokman and Rachel Hetherington and their highly trained team provide expert optical and audiology services along with a wide range of stylish eyewear to suit everyone from children to the fashion conscious and those seeking glasses for work or other lifestyle purposes.

Specsavers Wexford also specialises in audiology services with an on-site hearing centre led by audiologist Rachel Hetherington.

With the importance of regular eye and ear checks, Mags, Steve, Rachel and the team continue to place an unrivalled focus on professional development and technological advancement.

“We are delighted to celebrate our 20th birthday at Specsavers in Wexford after two decades of serving the local community with passion and pride. We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and staff into the store for many more years to come”, said Ms Smart.

The 20th anniversary celebration included opportunities for customer to win designer sun glasses and South East Radio was live in the store during the afternoon.

t