South Wexford’s roads ‘the worst in the country’ as Minister’s words ring hollow

District Engineer for the Rosslare Municipal District Mark Collins once again faced the firing squad at the April meeting of the council as he was met with another lengthy list of road complaints from across Co Wexford’s newest electoral area.

The state of the roads across the south Wexford district does little to change the minds of the elected representatives that they are the “poor relative” in comparison to the funding and resources enjoyed by other districts, but all of the councillors were quick to concede that Mr Collins is doing his very best in near impossible circumstances, with funding lacking.

With Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan having visited Wexford in the recent past, giving assurances that he would look at roads budgets etc, Aontú councillor Jim Codd was quick to comment that not much had materialised.

"The words of the Minister remain, as yet, unfelt,” he said. “Our roads are continuing to collapse. Crews are trying to salvage roads that haven’t seen fresh tarmac in lifetimes. We have the worst roads in Ireland. Some haven’t been resurfaced in living memory. What are we going to do in areas like Coolraheen and Raheen, Foulksmills? These areas are disappearing into the mud.”

In response, Mr Collins said: “We are trying our best to cover as many areas as we can. The weather has turned for us and at the moment we have nine roads out of 15 identified done in the last few weeks. If the weather holds out for us a lot more will be closed out. Some are much more serious than others, like Coolraheen. Our foremen are aware of the locations and we’re working out way through them.”