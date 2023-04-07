Son of murdered Wexford detective Seamus Quaid presented with centenary Garda medal

Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes presenting a centenary certificate to Eamon Quaid in honour of his late father Seamus in a ceremony at Wexford Garda Station.

It was a poignant moment when Deputy Garda Commissioner Annemarie McMahon presented a centenary medal to the son of the late Detective Garda Seamus Quaid who was murdered in the line of duty by the IRA over 40 years ago.

The popular Limerick-born Wexford detective (42) who played hurling with the Faythe Harriers and won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal with Wexford in 1960, was shot dead at Ballyconnick Quarry near Barntown by IRA member Peter Rogers on October 13, 1980.

Every Garda who has served in the first 100 years of An Garda Síochána is receiving a centenary medal and certificate and group ceremonies have been taking place around the country, with three days of medal presentations held recently at Wexford Garda Station involving a large number of serving and retired gardai and the families of deceased officers.

Superintendent Jim Doyle said he felt it was important to organise a special separate event for Detective Quaid whose death four decades ago shocked the entire country.

He invited the Deputy Commissioner, a native of Clare who previously worked in Limerick, to present a medal to the murdered detective’s son Eamonn Quaid as she became acquainted with members of the extended Quaid family during her time in Limerick. Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes presented a centenary certificate.

Deputy Commissioner McCarthy said she was very proud to present the centenary medal on such a poignant occasion, to the son of the late detective, who was “brutally murdered” in the execution of his duty.

Superintendent Doyle thanked the Deputy Commissioner for coming to Wexford to present the medal to the late detective’s son who was 14 years old when his father died and said her presence was very much appreciated by the gardai and by the Quaid family.

The Superintendent said it was decided to hold a special centenary ceremony to recognise the service of Detective Quaid who spent 22 years on the force before giving his life in the line of duty and whose death is one of the more tragic stories of the past 100 years of An Garda Síochána.