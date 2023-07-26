Shutters come down on Iceland’s Wexford town store with a reported loss of 13 jobs

Some four and a half years since it opened its doors in Wexford, the shutters came down permanently on Iceland in Redmond Square last week with a reported loss of 13 jobs.

The chain has seen significant difficulties nationally, with a number 12 of their 26 Irish stores closing and staff “temporarily laid off” by owners Metron Stores Ltd. An examiner was appointed to the company back in June when the court was told the company was insolvent and unable to pay debts of about €36m as they fall due.

The two Wexford stores, Redmond Square and Gorey, were among the 12 closed, despite the examiner’s barrister Stephen Brady telling the court that “all efforts” would be made to retain staff.

The company is said to be following statutory steps and it is likely a collective redundancy process will begin in the coming days involving engagement with employees and unions, the court heard.

Despite this, there’s been significant confusion among the chain’s Wexford employees, with many reportedly finding it difficult to secure compensation or find out what the future holds for them.

Shoppers around Wexford were also left confused as the 5,000 sq ft supermarket abruptly closed, having only opened in Redmond Square back in December of 2018.

It is unclear at this point what the future holds for the building, however, it is hoped that it will not be left vacant for long and that all of the impacted workers will find alternative employment and be looked after following the closure.