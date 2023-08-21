Shoplifter fleeing Wexford supermarket runs straight into passing gardaí

Karma was evident in action on Saturday night, after a man alleged to have stolen a number of items from a Wexford supermarket fled the building directly into the welcoming embrace of gardaí in a passing patrol car.

The man made a hasty getaway from Londis in The Faythe on Saturday evening at around 7 p.m. making off with cigarettes and other items. As he emerged from the shop, he ran directly into gardaí who quickly arrested him and recovered the items.

The arrest wasn’t purely coincidental, however. Earlier that evening, Wexford gardaí had received a complaint of a man intoxicated in the area and making a nuisance of himself. A patrol car was sent out from the nearby station and they quickly found their man.

"He had entered the shop and taken a number of items,” a garda spokesman said. “He came out of the shop and walked right out to gardaí. They would’ve known him.”

He was arrested and brought to Wexford Garda Station before being bailed with court proceedings to follow.