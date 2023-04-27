SETU breaking down barriers for autistic people accessing third-level education

South East Technological University (SETU) has hosted an Autism Awareness and Acceptance Event at its Wexford Campus as it seeks to highlight the practical strategies and supports available for people with autism entering higher education. Coinciding with Autism Awareness month, which runs throughout April, the event showcased the support available at SETU for children and adults with autism and highlighted local support available via organisations in county Wexford who work to support those with autism and their families.

Katie Murphy is the Education Liaison Officer at SETU in Wexford and parent to a 15-year-old with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). “From my experience and research to date, I have found that many people across Ireland have heard of autism, and many have been impacted by it some way. Whether they themselves have a diagnosis, their child(ren), a family member, a friend, or someone in their community,” she said.

"It is also evident that there appears to be huge misconceptions around what ASD is, how it presents itself and how it can affect an individual. Our hope for this event was that these misconceptions and stereotypes could be addressed, and attendees leave feeling informed. As the mother of a child with autism, I am extremely passionate about all things related to equality, diversity, and inclusion, and in particular, the removal of barriers to accessing higher education. I have witnessed the incredible support that each student in SETU receives. I know that access and inclusion for all is an integral part of SETU’s values.”

Psychology Lecturer at SETU, Dr Teresa Mulhern said, “This event demonstrates a real and tangible move from acceptance towards true and meaningful inclusion and signifies SETU's commitment towards embracing different perspectives and experiences. For too long, neuro-divergent populations have been excluded from accessing education because of non-inclusive practices and having a university in the south east that caters towards this population will have long-term beneficial outcomes in the realms of self-esteem, employment, and inclusion.

"Growing up autistic in Ireland was a challenge - not due to the autism itself, but because of the societal barriers which seek to manage and enforce expectations. Despite these barriers, I was able to access higher education, which was only possible because of the love and unconditional acceptance of my family. It is now incredibly important to me that others do not face the same barriers, and instead, only experience the beneficial growth that accompanies higher education on the autism spectrum”.

Several exhibitors attended the event to provide support to attendees and expert-led talks offered insight on the resources available to people with autism. Representatives from organisations such as Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI); SENCO Sensory Solutions; Cottage Autism Network (CAN), Dream Big Project; Premier Sensory Solutions; Collective Sensory Group; and Little Kneaders all demonstrated the work being carried out in the wider community to support people with autism.

“Awareness is everything when it comes to additional needs. Every parent is an expert, and every expert is a step closer to improvement,” said Ray O’Brien from SENCO Sensory Solutions.