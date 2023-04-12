Sensuality and absurdity of Ulysses celebrated at annual dance festival in Wexford

As part of this year’s SpringMoves Dance Festival a special film premiere is taking place this Saturday afternoon in Wexford Library. A book, a bible and a beach: Wanderings in James Joyce’s Ulysses is made by José Miguel Jiménez and Liz Roche and will screened in the library as part of this year’s festival on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but places are limited so contact Wexford Library on 053 9196760 to book your spot. After the film a creative panel discussion will take place with panellists Liz Roche (Artistic Director of Liz Roche Company), Cliona O’ Farrelly (Professor & Chair of Fellows at TCD) and Neltah Chadamoyo (SoloSIRENs Theatre Collective Member). The panel will be moderated by local author, musician and journalist Peter ‘Cursed’ Murphy.

This is the first event of SpringMoves Dance Festival with further activities taking place on Saturday, May 6 in Selskar, the Bullring, and the National Opera House. On Wednesday May 10, the Liz Roche Company presents YES and YES, a 70 minute dance journey through the episodes of Ulysses, exploring the “sensuality, absurdity, release, and resignation of the book in movement with four extraordinary dancers and through film, sound, and design”.