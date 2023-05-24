Selskar College in Wexford honours excellence, care, equality, community, and respect at awards ceremony

Selskar College Awards on Wednesday afternoon. Library Avid reader Award Back row L/R: John Connolly Deputy Principal, Krzysztof Bednarczyk & Mylie Connors, Eadaoin Quinn ( School Librarian) Front row: Kate Miskella (Board on Management), Mick Weafer (Principal), Maura Bell (Mayor of Wexford), Leonard Kelly (Board on Management), Georgina Cullen (Board on Management) . Missing from photo: Senior Avid Reader: Conor Walsh

Selskar College Awards on Wednesday afternoon. Award: Ethos Award Back L/r; Community – Jodie Keeling, Excellence in Education - Aleksandra Zweirzchowska, John Connolly Deputy Princial, Respect – Hayley Kenny, Spirit of Selskar -John Beary Front row: Kate Miskella (Board on Management), Mick Weafer (Principal), Maura Bell (Mayor of Wexford), Leonard Kelly (Board on Management), Georgina Cullen (Board on Management) . Missing from photo: Care – TJ Furlong Crean, Equality – Simona Demyter

Selskar College Awards on Wednesday afternoon. Senior Cycle Student of the Year - Aleksandra Zweirzchowska and Junior Cycle Student of the Year – Shaina May Alcock

Selskar College Awards on Wednesday afternoon. Award: Sports Certificates Back row L/R: John Connolly Deputy Principal, Tafadzwa Magoronga Senior Boys Basketball, Athlete of the Year, Sohrab Yanbekov, Senior Rugby Player of the Year, Jake Kavanagh, Junior Rugby Player of the Year – Conor Galvin. Middle row L/r; Girls Gaelic Football Player of the Year & Junior Sports Person of the Year – Sophie Kinsella, Senior Sports Person: Jodie Keeling, Junior Boys Soccer Player of the Year Ivan Llana Fernandez, 1st Year Boys Basketball Player of the Year Conor McCausland Front row: Kate Miskella (Board on Management), Mick Weafer (Principal), Maura Bell (Mayor of Wexford), Leonard Kelly (Board on Management), Georgina Cullen (Board on Management) .

Students from Selskar College have been recognised for their academic excellence and their achievements on the sporting field and other extracurricular and school-based initiatives at the school’s annual awards ceremony. This year students were also presented with awards for living out the Selskar College core values; Excellence in Education, Care, Equality, Community, and Respect.

Principal Michael Weafer paid tribute not only to the students who were rewarded for their efforts at the awards celebration but also to all students for their commitment and efforts throughout the year. Mr Weafer also highlighted the role of staff at the school, saying they had again gone above and beyond during the 2022-2023 academic year in supporting students and creating a rich learning environment at Selskar College.

The Senior Cycle Student of the Year award went to Aleksandra Zweirzchowska, with the Junior Cycle Student of the Year going to Shaina May Alcock.

John Beary won the Spirit of Selskar College, while there were Ethos Awards for Jodie Keeling (Community), Aleksandra Zweirzchowska (Excellence in Education), Hayley Kenny (Respect), TJ Furlong Crean (Care), and Simona Demyter (Equality). Sports certificates were presented to basketball player Tafadzwa Magoronga, to Athlete of the Year Sohrab Yanbekov, Rugby player of the Year Jake Kavanagh, and Junior Rugby player of the Year Conor Galvin.

Library avid reader awards went to Krzysztof Bednarczyk and Mylie Connors, with the senior avid reader award going to Conor Walsh

On behalf of all staff, Mr Weafer and Mr Connolly wished all students the best in the end-of-year assessments and third and sixth-year students every success in the state examinations.