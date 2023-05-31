See pictures from the prizegiving ceremony at the Loreto College in Wexford

Loreto annual school awards on Monday afternoon. Modern Languages Student of the Year. Colette Mythen gets the award from Daniel Cornejo

Loreto annual school awards on Monday afternoon. Sr Mary Walshe Memorial Cup for Music was awarded to Éabha Carty by Angela Walton

Loreto annual school awards on Monday afternoon. Headgirls Award was presented by John McGinnity (principal) to Emma O'Leary and Grace O'Brien

Loreto annual school awards on Monday afternoon. The Una Hickey Perpetual Cup for English was awarded to Helen Barry

Loreto annual school awards on Monday afternoon. The Spirit of Marianne MacGonagle Award was presented to Kiera Dempsey by Brian MacGonagle.

The Loreto secondary school in Wexford recognised students for their outstanding achievements at an annual awards ceremony which included musical performances by Eve Donohoe, Florence Donohoe and Gracie Cunningham.

The event began with a prayer led by Fr Jim Fegan and continued with an emotional speech given by head girls Grace O’ Brien and Emma O’ Leary who reminisced about their cherished memories of six years in Loreto.

Academic and extra-curricular prize-winners were announced by deputy principals Ms O’ Reilly and Ms O’ Donoghue who commended the Students Council, class prefects, the Green Schools and Ember committees and Meitheal leaders for their commitment and effort during the year.

Lizzie Walsh, Grace O'Brien, Kiera Dempsey, Aoife Cullen, Caoilfhionn Ní Nualláin, and Isobel English were presented with captains' trophies for their leadership in sports, while Cara Kelly, Lizzie Walsh, Lucy Fitzgerald, Jane Sinnott, Caoilfhionn Ní Nualláin, and Ashley Durack were honoured for their outstanding contributions to their respective sports.

The Parents' Council sponsored Sport Achievement Awards which were presented to sixth-year students who represented the school in various sports throughout their six years of education.

Loreto Past Pupils Unions president Dr Cate Hartigan shared inspiring words with the students and also awarded a bursary for professional development and further education to Tara Kehoe,Eloise Silva and Faye Gilmore. She presented the Carmel Harrington Creative Literature Award to Sinéad O’ Reilly.

The following awards were also presented – Caoilfhionn Ní Nualláin, Sporting Achievement Award, Susie O’ Gorman, Art Award; Colette Mythen, Modern Languages Student of the Year, Éabha Carty, Sr Mary Walshe Memorial Cup for Music, Aisling Murphy, Justice and Peace Award; Ella Carley, Rotary Leadership Award, Sinéad O’ Reilly, Corn na Gaeilge for her proficiency in Irish, Sonya Briukhovetska, Spirit of Inclusion Award for promoting an inclusive and supportive environment, Eve Donoghue, Theresa Ball Award, Ruby Kavanagh, Spirit of Transition Year Award, Malavika Manoj, Outstanding Contribution Award, Kiera Dempsey, the Spirit of Marianne MacGonagle Award, for her positive attitude in school and Helen Barry, the Una Hickey Perpetual Cup for English.

The Marianne McGonagle Award was presented in memory of the beloved Loreto teacher who died in 2014, and was known for her kindness and good humour while the Una Hickey award commemorates a teacher who served in the school for many years and on her retirement sponsored the prize which is awarded annually to a student showing exceptional flair in writing.

One of the most anticipated prizes of the day, the Loreto Education Trust Award, was presented to Rachel Gaynor for exemplifying the school’s core values.

The Principal’s Prize was presented to Sinéad O’ Reilly for her exceptional achievements during the year.

Sixth year student Patricia Gallagher closed the ceremony with a song and received a standing ovation from her peers.