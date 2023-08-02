See pictures from the annual Phil Murphy Weekend in Co Wexford

At the opening of the Phil Murphy Weekend on Thursday evening were Joanne Kelly and Aine Harpur.

Carrig on Bannow played host to the 31st Phil Murphy Weekend with a huge line up of bands and acts, culminating in the launch of a new CD by local group Tulua.

Organiser John Murphy said the official opening took place on Thursday, July 27, hosted by the Red Door Café. “It was a marvellous occasion,” said Mr Murphy.

Paul Hillis, the breeder and part owner of the horse Corach Rambler, which won this year’s Aintree Grand National, conducted the opening along with a video live link to Lucinda Russell’s stable where the horse is kept in Scotland.

Mr Hillis was joined live by Jockey Derek Fox, Ms Russell, and Peter Scudamore, who sent greetings via video link and wished the festival the best of luck.

“The horse was bred here in Bannow by Paul, and they have connections with the Synott family,” said Mr Murphy. “Music was provided outside by the ever popular Danescastle Music Group.”

Following the opening at 7pm, there was a sold-out concert featuring local trad and ballad group Green Road, held in in the festival marquis. Trad sessions took place in pubs across the village and late into the evening.

On Friday, at 8pm, the second sold-out concert featured local band Bar of Lough, along with Deirdre Starr and Marian McEvoy. The main act of the night was legendary accordian player Máirtín O’Connor, with Cathal Hayden and Séamí O’Dowd. “They were a wonderful trio who got a standing ovation and numerous encores,” said Mr Murphy. There were numerous sessions in the pubs again on Friday evening.

Aoife Granville from Dingle hosted a workshop on tunes at 11am on Saturday, which attracted a huge crowd, young and old.

At 2pm, there was a gathering of singers, both local and visitors, who took part in a lovely afternoon of song in the school. The annual Ó Riada Mass was held at 7pm in Carrig on Bannow Church, with music by the local choir.

The second concert kicked off at 8pm in the festival marquis featuring Aoife Granville, Claire McGratten, Pip and Tania Murphy, along with the band Eachtra, Daithí Gormley and Elaine Reilly, with the main act of the night, Shaskeen, giving a tremendous rousing performance.

On Sunday, the final day started at 11am with the Danescastle Music Group in the Church before moving on to a banjo workshop at 11.45am with Elaine Reilly, an accordian workshop with Daithí Gormley, and a harmonica workshop with Pip Murphy and Alan O’Dwyer.

The evening continued at 2pm with an afternoon concern in the marquis featuring the legendary band The Kilkennys, Wexford act Lee and Fitzy, and the Danescastle Music Group.

“Despite clashing with the All Ireland Football Final and a bad wet afternoon, the marquis was packed to capacity,” said Mr Murphy.

The final day in the marquis featured John and Pip Murphy, Ryan and Rebecca Stafford, Oliver Murphy and Tania Murphy. David Munnelly and Shane McGowan, a guitar player from Sligo, held a great performance on accordian and guitar at the central stage.

Next up was a special collaboration by three highly accomplished music makers called Miscellany of Folk, featuring Benny McCarthy, Billy Sutton and Eddy Costello.

The final night culminated with one of the most eagerly awaited events of the weekend, when local young band Tulua launched their debut CD, performed by Benny McCarthy and Billy Sutton, who helped record the album prior to the event.

“Tulua gave a marvellous performance and were joined by all the remaining local musicians still around at the end of the night to give a great finale to a wonderful weekend, with five sold-out concerts, and a wonderful occasion,” added Mr Murphy.